Contrasting QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) and Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of QAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Zuora shares are held by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Zuora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QAD and Zuora’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $307.86 million 5.96 $11.06 million N/A N/A Zuora $305.42 million 6.79 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -28.22

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Zuora.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Zuora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD 2.11% 11.66% 4.55% Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55%

Volatility and Risk

QAD has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zuora has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for QAD and Zuora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 1 0 0 2.00 Zuora 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zuora has a consensus target price of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 18.92%. Given Zuora’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zuora is more favorable than QAD.

Summary

QAD beats Zuora on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QAD

QAD, Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners. The company was founded by Pamela Meyer Lopker in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

