Contrasting Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Boston Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 84.16 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -5.55 Boston Scientific $9.91 billion 6.20 -$82.00 million $0.96 44.96

Aethlon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Scientific. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aethlon Medical and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aethlon Medical N/A -58.10% -53.37% Boston Scientific 4.56% 12.67% 6.41%

Risk & Volatility

Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aethlon Medical and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Boston Scientific 0 2 10 1 2.92

Aethlon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.01%. Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Boston Scientific.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities. The Cardiovascular segment comprises of technologies or diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders including structural heart conditions. The MedSurg segment focuses on Endoscopy, which provides devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative and invasive technologies. The company was founded by John E. Abele and Pete Michael Nicholas on June 29, 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

