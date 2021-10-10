Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Trading Up 0%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.16 and last traded at $57.16. 1,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 12,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computer Services had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Computer Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Computer Services stock. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Computer Services were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to meet the business needs of financial institutions and corporate entities. It delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet solutions, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation.

