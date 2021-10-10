Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.01

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.01 and traded as high as C$5.15. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 74,048 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

The company has a market cap of C$409.46 million and a PE ratio of 19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.01.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

