CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.17 ($97.84).

ETR COP opened at €70.15 ($82.53) on Wednesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 53.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €71.60.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

