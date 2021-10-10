Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading 5.1% Higher

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42. 10,309 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,870,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COMP. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

