Comparing TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 27.16% 11.74% 1.41% Five Star Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TowneBank and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 3.12 $145.54 million $2.01 15.92 Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 5.10 $35.93 million N/A N/A

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TowneBank and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.50%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than TowneBank.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TowneBank pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TowneBank beats Five Star Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

