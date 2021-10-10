Comparing Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.67 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -2.84 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 1 0 2.00 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.76%. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a consensus price target of $23.04, suggesting a potential upside of 64.57%. Given Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Semiconductor Manufacturing International is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

