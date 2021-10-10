Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Retail Properties of America worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 46.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 50.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

