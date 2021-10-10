Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

