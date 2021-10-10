Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) by 165.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,923 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,272,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 181,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $27.45 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.