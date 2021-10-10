Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 38,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $56.46 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

