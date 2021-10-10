Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,115 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $493.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

WEN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.