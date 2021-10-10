Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

