Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Horizon Investment Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Horizon Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

CMCSA traded down $2.70 on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 24,008,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,540,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

