Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th.

Columbia Banking System has raised its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

