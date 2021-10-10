Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $444.00 price objective on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

COIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.63.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $248.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.45.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total transaction of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 928,604 shares of company stock worth $240,437,560 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $1,635,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 150.0% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 500 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.