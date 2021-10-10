Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $83.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

CTSH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,872. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.31.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

