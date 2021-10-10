Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Up to $6.23

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.41. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 72,880 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 173,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 233.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 102,332 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $173,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

