Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 547,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,014,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $412.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $728,265,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after buying an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $10,322,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth $8,441,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.