Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Hits New 12-Month High at $137.41

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $137.41 and last traded at $136.80, with a volume of 18457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.92.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -310.35 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 713,130 shares of company stock valued at $84,736,624 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

