Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 73,351 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,678,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,351 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $700,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,266 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $157.33. The stock had a trading volume of 989,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,187. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.62 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.84.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

