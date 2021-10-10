Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $535,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,779,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,875,162,000 after purchasing an additional 717,126 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,598,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,451,000 after acquiring an additional 410,663 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,813,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,706,000 after acquiring an additional 381,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.27. 4,116,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,339,767. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.90 and a 200 day moving average of $127.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.