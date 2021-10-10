Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,722,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233,305 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $982,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 45.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 502.7% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 108.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $141.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

INFO traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

