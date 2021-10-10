Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 261,748 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,699,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,636,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average is $242.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

