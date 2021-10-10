Citigroup Inc. Sells 496 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 14.9% in the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Penumbra by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Penumbra by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra stock opened at $255.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.53, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.28. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $654,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,157 shares of company stock worth $14,118,560. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.22.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

