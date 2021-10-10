Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 392.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,137,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of EPAC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.48 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

EPAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

