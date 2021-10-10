Citigroup Inc. Purchases 20,128 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 1,504.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of JFrog by 213.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 109.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 74.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

