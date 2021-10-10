Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 258,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.23% of Geron worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,482,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,713 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 215.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 405,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Geron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after buying an additional 302,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Geron by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

