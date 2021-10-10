Citigroup Inc. Buys 14,820 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 80.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 146,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TBI stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $31.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $515.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.