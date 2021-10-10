Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 125.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,284 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,539 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $34,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 170,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CXW. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.