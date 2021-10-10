Citigroup Cuts 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $32.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM opened at $20.45 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.89.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

