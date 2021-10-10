CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $45,000 Position in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at $443,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRCN opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market cap of $170.42 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.02. Burcon NutraScience Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burcon NutraScience in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

