Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $1,800.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,877.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,817.61 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,884.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,623.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

