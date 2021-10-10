Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.86. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.