Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Shares Down 2.6%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s share price fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $417.41 and last traded at $417.41. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 93,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.35.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Chemed alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $465.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total value of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chemed by 24.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 24.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Chemed by 68.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 519.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after acquiring an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.