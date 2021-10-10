Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 46.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 37.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $409.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $427.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

