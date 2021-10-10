Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTHR. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

