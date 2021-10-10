Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $71.07 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

