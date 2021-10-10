Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $92.39 million and $615,939.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00225915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00100638 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

CUSD is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 92,231,475 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

