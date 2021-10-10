CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce sales of $82.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.29 million and the highest is $82.30 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $77.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $318.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.50 million to $321.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $346.97 million, with estimates ranging from $338.80 million to $355.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $52,494.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 566.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 94,514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $255.05 million, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.44.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

