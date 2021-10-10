CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $196.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $208.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $176.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in CDW by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.