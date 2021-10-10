Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TAST opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 130,712 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 57,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,386,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,360,000 after buying an additional 147,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.