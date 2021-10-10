Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $20,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

