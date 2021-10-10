CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after buying an additional 145,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,022,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,896,000 after buying an additional 121,052 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

