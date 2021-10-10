Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAH opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.