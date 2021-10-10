CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $42.45 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

