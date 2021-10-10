CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 3,001 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $246.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.39. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $180.78 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

