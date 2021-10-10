CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $35.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 3.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $35,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 144,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after buying an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $259.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $189.92 and a 52-week high of $269.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.