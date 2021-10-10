CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $239.77 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $177.39 and a 1-year high of $251.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.